Iberia Rural Fire District Conducts Training Nights To Prepare For Unexpected Issues

The Iberia Rural Fire Protection District is conducting training exercises on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of every month.

Volunteers will meet at the fire station located at 200 Firehouse Lane. Iberia Fire Chief Greg Onstott says that they need to be familiar with all the different types of emergencies that they may have to respond to. Not just house fires, buy many other things. Ostott says most training nights will start with in classroom training.

There will be drawings on the board, PowerPoints, and training videos. Iberia volunteers will follow that up by training outside and drills.

In November the training focused on the many aspects and importance of ventilation they’ve had to extricate people from burning vehicles.

Onstott says the training really helped in those instances.

Volunteers can earn their Firefighter 1 certification by taking classes through the state training center or university and state fire marshal office instructors.

For more information visit http://www.iberiafire.org.

