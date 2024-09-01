Governor Parson Appoints Two Lake Residents To Various Boards & Committees

Two lake area residents are appointed to serve on various statewide boards and commissions by Governor Mike Parson.

Paul Stephen Buckley, of Four Seasons, who currently serves as an agent for Ozark Realty, was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

And Susan Renee Pace, of Eldon, who currently teaches in the Stover School District, has been appointed to the America 250 Missouri Commission.

Fourteen others were also appointed to the various boards and commissions on Friday by the governor.

More details:

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced 16 appointments to various boards and commissions.

Brian Brooks, of Marshfield, was appointed to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Mr. Brooks currently serves as vice president of Brooks Gas Company and as the National Propane Gas Association’s Missouri state director. He further serves as vice chair of the Missouri Propane Education and Research Council. Mr. Brooks holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Kim Brown, of St. Peters, was appointed to the Missouri Pet Spay/Neuter Fund Board.

Ms. Brown currently serves as vice president and chief operations officer for Animal Protective Association of Missouri. She previously served as a member of the United States Army Reserves. Ms. Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts in human resources and a Master of Arts in nonprofit administration from Lindenwood University.

Paul “Stephen” Buckley, of Four Seasons, was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Mr. Buckley currently serves as an agent for Ozark Realty in Lake Ozark. He previously served as human resources director for ABB, Inc’s Distribution Transformer Business Area. Mr. Buckley holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Widener University.

Cliff Callis, of Sedalia, was appointed to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Mr. Callis currently serves as CEO of Callis and Associates Inc. He further serves as a member of the Sedalia Pettis County Economic Development Board, vice president of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Foundation Board and past president of the Center for Human Services Board. Mr. Callis holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Missouri Valley College.

Richard Childs, of Kansas City, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Mr. Childs has served as vice president and general manager of Park Lawn Funeral Homes. He is a member of the Missouri Funeral Director and Embalmers Association and the National Funeral Directors Association. Mr. Childs has been a licensed Missouri Funeral Director since 1983.

Timothy “Tim” Flora, of Ellisville, was appointed to the Board of Private Investigators and Private Fire Investigator Examiners.

Mr. Flora currently serves as company president and private investigator for Mid-West Protective Service Inc. and as a reserve police officer for the Moscow Mills Police Department. He further serves as chair of the Metro West Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors. Mr. Flora holds a Bachelor of Science in management from Tarkio College and a Master of Arts in legal studies from Webster University.

Susan Hardy, of Springfield, was appointed as the student representative to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Ms. Hardy currently serves as an educational program intern at the State Historical Society of Missouri. She previously served as director of academic affairs for the Student Government Association at Missouri State University. Ms. Hardy is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in history at Missouri State University.

Adli Jacobs, of St. Charles, was appointed as the student representative to the Truman State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Jacobs currently serves as a member of Truman State University’s student government’s External Affairs and Parking Appeals Committees. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in political science and international relations and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice studies at Truman State University.

Susan “Renee” Pace, of Eldon, was appointed to the America 250 Missouri Commission.

Ms. Pace currently serves as a teacher for the Morgan County R-1 School District in Stover, Missouri and is an honorary state regent of the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Ms. Pace holds a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from MidAmerica Nazarene University, a Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction, and a Specialist Degree in educational leadership and policy analysis, both from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Tim Peach, of Lewistown, was appointed to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Mr. Peach currently serves as operations supervisor for Pinnacle Propane. Mr. Peach further serves as a member of the Missouri Propane Gas Association’s Board of Directors. He previously served as district manager for Amerigas Propane.

Esther Rosner, of Jefferson City, was appointed to the America 250 Missouri Commission.

Ms. Rosner currently serves as east central district director of the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and honorary regent of the Jane Randolph Jefferson Chapter and as president of the Roscoe Enloe American Legion Auxiliary–Unit 5. She previously served as sales and marketing representative for the East Coast Region for MBS Service Company. Ms. Rosner holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a Master of Arts in management and human resource development.

Carson Ross, of Blue Springs, was appointed to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Mr. Ross previously served as a member and past president of the Missouri Municipal League and as mayor of the City of Blue Springs. Mr. Ross is a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army achieving the rank of Sergeant. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Rockhurst University.

Dr. Christopher “Chris” Slinkard, CPA of Diamond, was appointed to the Missouri Commission on Human Rights.

Dr. Slinkard currently serves as assistant professor of accounting for the University of Central Oklahoma. He previously served as a professional in residence at Missouri Southern State University’s College of Business, as director of the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations’ Division of Employment Security, president of USA Tank Storage Systems and Affiliates, and other leadership positions in industry and state government. Dr. Slinkard holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Science in project management from Missouri State University and a Doctor of Philosophy in business administration with emphasis in accounting from Kennesaw State University.

Dr. Joshua Stilley, of Columbia, was appointed to the State Advisory Council on Emergency Medical Services.

Dr. Stilley currently serves as associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Missouri. He further serves as the state chapter vice president of the National Association of EMS Physicians. Dr. Stilley previously served as a clinical assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Iowa. Dr. Stilley holds Bachelors of Science in biology and economics from Iowa State University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

Randy Warner, of Kingsville, was reappointed to the Missouri Propane Safety Commission.

Mr. Warner currently serves as product safety manager at Cavagna North America and as a commissioner on the Missouri Propane Safety Commission. He further serves as owner of Warner C3H8 Consulting LLC., and has spent over 25 years in the propane industry. Mr. Warner holds an Associate of Applied Science in computer aided drafting from ITT Technical School.

Dr. Christopher “Chris” Wilhelm, of Columbia, was appointed to the Board for the Healing Arts.

Dr. Wilhelm currently serves as a physician at the University of Missouri and as a firefighter with the Boone County Fire Protection District. He previously served as chief medical officer for the United States Air Force at both McConnell and Whiteman Air Force Bases. Dr. Wilhelm holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Portland and a Doctor of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University–School of Medicine.