fbpx

Sat. Sep 9th, 2023

 

Governor Parson Requests FEMA/SEMA Assistance For Lake Area Storms Between July And August

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Severe Weather State News Friday, September 8th, 2023

Governor Mike Parson is asking President Biden to approve a major disaster declaration to provide assistance to 33 counties in Missouri in response to multiple severe weather systems between July 29th-August 14th.

Included in the disaster declaration request are Camden, Morgan and Benton counties.

Joint preliminary damage assessments by SEMA, FEMA and local emergency managers estimate more than $14-million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.

If approved, local governments and qualifying non-profits can seek federal assistance for reimbursement of costs incurred in response to the system of storms.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Severe Weather State News Friday, September 8th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony