Governor Parson Requests FEMA/SEMA Assistance For Lake Area Storms Between July And August

Governor Mike Parson is asking President Biden to approve a major disaster declaration to provide assistance to 33 counties in Missouri in response to multiple severe weather systems between July 29th-August 14th.

Included in the disaster declaration request are Camden, Morgan and Benton counties.

Joint preliminary damage assessments by SEMA, FEMA and local emergency managers estimate more than $14-million in infrastructure damage and emergency response costs eligible for federal assistance.

If approved, local governments and qualifying non-profits can seek federal assistance for reimbursement of costs incurred in response to the system of storms.