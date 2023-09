Hillshire Farm is recalling thousands of their Smoked Sausages Due to possible bone fragment contamination.

The company is pulling more than 15,000 pounds of the 14-ounce heat-and-eat Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage made with pork, turkey, and beef, from store shelves.

It has a production date of June 14, 2023, and a use-by date of November 11, 2023.

One person has been injured.

Hillshire Farm advises customers to return the product for a full refund or throw it out immediately.