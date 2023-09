A Warsaw woman finds herself facing pending felony charges after being arrested by the highway patrol around 9:45 Thursday night in Phelps County.

The highway patrol report alleges that 32-year-old Kelsi Howard was in possession of methamphetamine and was driving revoked.

Howard had also been wanted on a felony warrant out of Phelps County for driving revoked and two other warrants out of Phelps for violating an order of protection.

She was taken to the Phelps County Jail.