Grant Awarded To Missouri Slated To Go To QUEST Program

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development is on the receiving end of a $5-million grant to help Missourians get high-quality jobs in growing industries.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the grant awards this week with the funding going toward the QUEST Disaster Recovery Dislocated Workers Grant program.

The grants support unemployed and underemployed Missourians access to high-quality jobs.

Missouri is one of 12 states awarded a QUEST grant for this funding cycle.