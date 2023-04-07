Grant Money Awarded To Miller County Sheriff’s Office Will Help Make Upgrades To Jail And Public Safety

Several different security improvements and upgrades are on the way to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Jail.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says his office just recently found out about a nearly $350-thousand grant heading his way from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Gregoire says there are plenty of ways he plans to use the funding.

“Jailers will have body cameras along with it….we’re also receiving a body scanner….so that when people are brought into the facility, and this happens a lot, but people come in often trying to hide drugs or whatever in their shoes, their bras, their underwear….whatever the case is….this machine will help identify that.”

The current Miller County Jail could use a few upgrades as well now that it’s about 25 years old.

In addition to Miller County, there were some 42 other agencies named in this round of funding.

More info about the Grant: