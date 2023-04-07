National Crappie League Fishing Tournament Hits The Waters This Weekend At The Lake

If you think you’ve seen a few more bass boats around the area this week, chances are you have because the National Crappie League will be hitting the water for an Open Division Tournament.

The two-day tournament, Friday and Saturday, will feature a minimum guaranteed payout of twenty-thousand dollars with a Big Fish payout of one-thousand dollars.

Practice for the Open Tournament was all this week with the weigh-ins to take place at Captain Ron’s.

Some of the top anglers from the event could also qualify for the crappie league’s National Championship which is on the calendar for February 15-17 of next year in Monroe, Louisiana.

***More info:

National Crappie League Visits Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri

The National Crappie League (NCL) heads to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, for an Open Division tournament on April 7-8, 2023, where competitors will fish for cash, prizes, and an opportunity to qualify for the NCL National Championship.

Paybacks will be 100% or more guaranteed. All anglers are eligible to compete in NCL’s Open Division. This is a two-day tournament with a guaranteed minimum of $20,000 payback. Big Fish pays $1000. The highest-placing senior, adult/youth, and male/female teams will be awarded at this event.

The Lake of the Ozarks is known for providing plenty of crappie from various structures, including deep ledges, creeks, points, gravel banks, and docks. April crappie should be in pre-spawn or spawn, moving up into shallow water when temperatures are right. Anticipate a five-fish tournament limit to be around nine pounds with a two-plus pound big fish.

Tournament Meeting

A pre-tournament meeting will be held the day before the tournament at Captain Ron’s On The Lake, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079, with sign-in from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm and the meeting at 6:00 pm. Fishing times will be given during the meeting.

Fishable Waters, Off-Limits, and Practice

Fishable waters are all legal waters on Lake of the Ozarks. Practice is from April 1 thru April 6 until 4:30 pm. Off Limits is March 25 thru March 31.

Weigh-In Site

The tournament weigh-in will be held at Captain Ron’s On The Lake, 82 Aloha Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. The times will be given at the tournament meeting.

Free Kids Rodeo

A free Kids Rodeo will be held April 8, at the same site as weigh in. Registration from 8:00 am- 9:00 am. Fishing is 9:00 am to 11:00 am. This is for kids 12 and under, accompanied by parent or guardian. Bring your pole and bait. Enjoy the fun and prizes.

Sponsor and Host Lodging

Lake of the Ozarks Business District of Camden and Miller County would like to welcome all NCL anglers and their guests to the area. We hope everyone enjoys the fishing and visits the area attractions. For more information on the area, visit www.funlake.com

Ron’s Lake Front Lodging, 573-374-5852 http://captainronsatthelake.com/lake-of-the-ozark-vacation-rentals/book/

Lake House Inn, 573-374-7744 https://www.lakehouseinnmotel.com

National Sponsors

NCL national sponsors include CarZone USA; Crappie Monster; Grenada Lake Resorts; H&H Rods and Reels; Fisherman’s Haven; Power-Pole; Rockport Rattler; Outlaw Lithium Batteries; Pro Controll; O’Reilly Auto; Team Crappie; Everharts Outdoors; Crappie Brakes; Millennium Marine; Ludwig Marine; Morris Marine; Charlie Brewer Slider; B’n’M Poles; Crappie Magnet; Jenko Fishing; Midsouth Super jigs; Soremouth Tackle; Quality Plumbing N Heating; Snacky Lures; Crappie.com; Pro DeZigns; CrappieNOW

Upcoming Open Events for 2023

April 7-8, Lake of the Ozarks, Camdenton, MO

May 6-7, Ouachita River, West Monroe, LA

June 3-4, Sardis Lake, Sardis, MS

June 24-25, Toledo Bend, Many, LA

Dec 9-10, Lake D’Arbonne, Farmerville, LA

Upcoming Division 1 Events for 2023

April 1, Weiss Lake, Centre, AL

May 13, Salamonie & Mississinewa, Wabash, IN

August 12, Truman Lake, Clinton, MO

Sept 9, Lake of the Ozarks, Gravois Mills-Laurie, MO

Oct 7, Rough River Lake, Fall of Rough, KY

Oct 14, Lake D’Arbonne, Farmerville, LA

National Championship & Expo

February 15-17, 2024 National Championship Ouachita River, Monroe-West Monroe, LA

February 16-18, 2024 Expo • Boat Show Monroe Civic Center, Monroe, LA