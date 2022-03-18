The Gravois Fire Protection District is reminding residents that’s important to plan ahead when it comes to outdoor burning.

Officials say a small outdoor burn turned into a major brushfire that ended up blackening nearly 150 acres of land on Wednesday.

Firefighters worked the scene from Sunrise beach, Versailles and Stover to get the fire under control.

The district says if you do plan to burn, check the weather conditions ahead of time and always make sure you have a water hose ready in case the fire gets out of control.