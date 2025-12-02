Gravois Fire Nearing 1,500 Calls For Service In 2025

Gravois Fire District personnel are closing in on 1,500 calls for the year.

That’s according to Randy Scott, Division Chief of Training, who says personnel responded to another 25 calls for the week ending this past Sunday.

Medical calls dominated again with 21 calls for service.

There was also one call each for mutual aid to Osage Beach, a natural cover fire, a traffic accident and one false alarm.

With the 25 calls, Gravois personnel have now responded to 1,452 calls year-to-date with about a month still to go in the year.