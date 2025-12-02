Mizzou Basketball Heads Out For First Road Game Of The Year

First true road game for Mizzou basketball tonight as they travel to South Bend take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

It’s an Irish team that’s played a very difficult schedule.

Unlike Mizzou, they’ve got losses already either on the road or on a neutral floor against Ohio State, Kansas and Houston.

Their best win is neutral floor against Rutgers.

Meanwhile, the Tigers, they have put up big numbers against a very weak competition, most recently knocking off Cleveland State 86 to 59 on Friday.

In that ball game, the Tigers got 20 points from Jacob Cruz.

He continues to shoot the lights out, was 4 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Honor Bow Tank continues to get some work in.

Got a late start to his season, but scored 10 points in just 14 minutes against Cleveland State.

In other Mizzou news, there’s a lot of coaching maneuvering happening in the football side of the SEC.

Of course, Lane Kiffin taking up a lot of the oxygen with his move to LSU Kentucky however, also active as they fired Mark Stoops.

That means Eli Drinkwitz at Mizzou, is the second longest tenured coach in the league.