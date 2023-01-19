Gravois Mills Man Arrested On Two Felonies In Sunrise beach

A traffic-stop Sunday evening in Sunrise Beach for a suspected driver under the influence led to the arrest of a Gravois Mills man on two felonies.

Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirms to KRMS news that 40 year old Mark Wildhagen was pulled over in the 11-thousand block of North Route 5 and when deputies suspected he was under the influence of narcotics they called for the Sheriff’s K9 Deputy Zed, who went on to indicate there were drugs in the vehicle.

Sgt. Scott Hines tells KRMS News that Wildhagen then admitted to being in possession of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine as well as several firearms and about 740 rounds of various caliber ammunition in the vehicle.

Wildhagen was arrested and transported to the County Adult Detention Facility charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

At last check he was being held on a $50,000 surety bond.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.