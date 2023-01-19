Thefts Of Catalytic Converters Continue To Rise

It can happen all year round but as usual, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise as the winter continues as thieves looking for money cash them in for the precious metals they contain.

A spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Greg Bissel tells Missourinet the most common targets are vehicles like commercial trucks, pickups, and SUVS because they sit higher off the ground, giving thieves easier access to those devices.

And he says some vehicle owners have figured out some ways to thwart those would-be thieves…“Etch a Driver’s license or a Vin into that thing…..So at least if it’s recovered by police, you can identify that. Oh, that one does belong to me. Also, what I’ve heard some things that people have done is they’ve literally gone in and spray painted bright orange or bright yellow, bright pink, something like that. A converter or even written the word stolen on there.”

Drivers are also encouraged to park their vehicles in secured locations, either a garage or a well-lit area.