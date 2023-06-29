Gravois Mills Man To Spend 10 Years In Prison For Drug & Assault Charges

A Gravois Mills man will spend the next ten years in prison after entering a guilty plea earlier this week in Morgan County on charges of second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

It had been alleged that Robert Glenn Dennick was involved in an altercation in April of last year during which Dustin Toler was stabbed.

Dennick fled the scene but was captured a short time later and held on a $1-million bond.

Dennick entered his guilty plea and was sentenced on Monday as a persistent drug offender with Circuit Judge Aaron Koeppen presiding over the case and ordering the sentences.