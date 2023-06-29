Osage Beach Fire District Remains Concerned With Heatwave & Drought Conditions

The Osage Beach Fire District is also sending out a few friendly words of advice…that advice being, with the current drought conditions, to use extreme caution with open flames…especially when it comes to fireworks.

Chief Paul Berardi says, if you plan to shoot off your own fireworks, take proper safety measures.

They include: having a reliable water source nearby, be sure what you think are duds are soaking in water to prevent re-ignition and for you, yourselves, to stay hydrated and out of the paths of any flaming flying projectiles.

Chief Berardi also echoes other lake area districts in adding that any brush fire, under current conditions until we get a good soaking from Mother Nature, will rapidly spread potentially putting life and property in danger.