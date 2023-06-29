Versailles Rural Fire Caution Residents On Using Chinese Lanterns Due To Drought Conditions

The Versailles Rural Fire District is asking patrons and residents around the lake area, if they plan to light up for the Fourth of July, to take extra precautions because of the current drought conditions.

In a post on social media, the district says it is especially dangerous right now to shoot off any fireworks without, first, making sure to water your locations now and continue up to the time you plan to shoot.

The Versailles Rural Fire District also says, as popular as they are, to avoid Chinese Lanterns because of their reputations of landing in areas unknown and starting fires.

When in doubt, there will still be plenty of the rockets’ red glare to take in for the fourth…a simple search online can you find when and where.