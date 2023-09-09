KC Chiefs Start The Year Off With A Loss Against Detroit

Shocker last night in Kansas City as the Chiefs lose the opener to the Detroit Lions 21 -20 from Arrowhead as they start the defense of their Super Bowl title.

No Travis Kelsey dealing with that hyper extended knee hopes that he’ll be back in the lineup next week for Kansas City.

But last night the story of the evening were the drops.

Cadarius Tony who’s been dealing with his own injuries this pre -season had three drops and only one receiving yard on the night brutal evening for Tony

Mahomes 21 for 39 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Just not a very efficient night for the MVP.

The Chiefs are 0 -1 -1 and the Lions 1 -0 and brought a huge contingent of fans, very happy fans into Kansas City.

Other Football News:

Mizzou football they are on the gridiron tomorrow.

They will take on Middle Tennessee State at Furrow Field.