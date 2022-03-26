A Drexel man faces a minimum of 27 years to life in federal prison without parole after being convicted of an attempted bank robbery in 2017 in Morgan County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, says 30-year-old Jacob Allen Monteer was found guilty by District Judge Brian C. Wimes on one count of bank robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms. It had been alleged that Monteer tried to rob U.S. Bank at gunpoint jumping behind the counter only to discover there was no money in the drawer before fleeing the scene. Monteer then led authorities on a high-speed pursuit firing several shots at the Stover Police Chief before crashing his vehicle and taking off on foot. The Morgan County Sheriff was able to catch up and apprehend Monteer who also fired a shot from the sheriff’s A-R during the struggle. Sentencing will be announced following a pre-sentence investigation.

