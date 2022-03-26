News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

UPDATE: Steven Endsley Guilty on All Counts

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 25, 2022 , ,

Guilty on all counts…Steven Ray Endsley is headed to prison after a judge in Camden County announced verdicts, Friday, following a bench trial earlier this month. Endsley had been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action plus a count of felony in connection to the August, 2016, murders of Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson. Prosecutors say that Endsley had a history of harassment against the two before stabbing both to death and then setting their mobile home just outside of Camdenton on fire. The defense argued that there were no witnesses and the case was based on circumstantial evidence. Circuit Judge Kenneth Michael Hayden has set sentencing for May 23rd. Endsley faces a minimum of life in prison while the prosecution is seeking for all six guilty verdicts to be served consecutively.

