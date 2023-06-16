Hay Fire Sparked By Farm Equipment Quickly Put Out By Firefighters

Dry conditions and a spark from a farm implement are being blamed for a hay fire along Lower Prairie Hollow Road in Camden County.

The Southwest Camden County Fire District says the initial call early Thursday afternoon was reported as a tractor fire.

However, upon arrival, it was determined that no farm equipment was on fire but the grass and nearby hay bales were.

The grass fire was extinguished and the hay bales were moved into the burnt area where they continued to smolder.

Personnel from the Mid-County district also responded to the scene.