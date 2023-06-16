Hiker Rescued from Trail at State Park in Osage Beach

Osage Beach Fire and E-M-S personnel respond late Thursday morning to the state park to help a hiker who had fallen and suffered what was believed to have been a broken ankle.

Osage Beach Fire Chief Paul Berardi says the initial report indicated that the hiker was about 1.3 miles along the Rocky Top Trail near Public Beach-2 which prompted a foot and marine operation response.

“It was good to have the resource to be able to load her on a boat and get her out. It was good thinking of the crews to take her that way rather than try to take her back up the trail.”

Help was able to reach the woman in about 20 minutes with some assistance from park personnel.

An Osage Beach ambulance was then waiting for the boat and the woman was taken to Lake Regional.

Mid-County and Lake Ozark fire districts provided cover for Osage Beach during the operation.