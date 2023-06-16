Owner Of Columbia Daycare Faces Manslaughter Charges Following Death Of Infant Left In Her Care

The owner of a private daycare center in Columbia is charged with involuntary manslaughter after an infant child died in her care.

Investigators say that 56-year-old Sarah Brown did not properly position the baby in the crib and the child died of suffocation.

The baby was suffering from a viral lung infection, and the baby’s parents gave specific instructions that she be placed to sleep on her back.

Detectives say that Brown ignored their instructions and later admitted that she lied about finding the baby on its back but no longer breathing.

Officers say they found another baby at the facility sleeping in the same face down position as the child who was deceased.

Brown was booked into the Boone County Jail. She was released after posting a $15,000 bond.

But did not show up for court on Thursday when the judge took up her case.

Her next scheduled court date in June 20th.