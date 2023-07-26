Marshall Man Facing Child Pornography Charges Following Search Of His Home

A 37-year-old Marshall man is being held without bond after being arrested on child pornography charges in Saline County.

The highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control says Brett Scarborough is charged with one count of promoting child porn and three counts of possessing child porn.

It’s alleged that during a search of Scarborough’s home, investigators found images of child porn on his personal computer and that Scarborough admitted to searching for and possessing the child porn from on-line sources.

Scarborough is being held in the Saline County Jail.