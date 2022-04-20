News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Versailles Woman Faces Charges Of Forgery & Stealing A Car

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 19, 2022 , ,

A 41-year-old woman from Versailles faces pending charges of forgery and stealing a motor vehicle.

Sunrise Beach Police Corporal Scott Craig says a complaint was filed on Thursday of last week alleging that Angela Swedeen had the unidentified victim’s car towed to an unknown location.

Further, during the investigation, Swedeen also presented an officer with a forged title for the car.

Swedeen, who was taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Jail, is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

