High School Football Games Delayed Start Times Due To Heatwave

So really to the surprise of no one, the extreme heat playing Havoc with high school football on Friday night, an excessive heat warning extended through 10 o ‘clock on Friday evening.

So in turn, some kickoff times are being pushed back.





First of all, Camdenton & Rolla, the game will be on 93.5 Rocks the Lake, 8 o ‘clock kick time on Friday.

Summit Natural Gas Pre -Game show, 7 o ‘clock, 93.5 Rocks the Lake & KRMS TV 32 .11 (Using your Antenna on your TV).

You can also see it on the new LOZ App for iTunes & Google Play.

School of the Osage, they will be at Jeff City.

You’ll hear that game, Classic Country, 104 .9 with Guy Wehman and Tony Hermann.

That kickoff has also moved to 8 o ‘clock.

The Eldon Mustangs, they are at Fulton Friday, kickoff time, 8 o ‘clock.

Versailles Tigers are home against the Knob Noster Panthers.

Warsaw Wildcats are also home against the Marceline Tigers.

Again, due to heat…all kickoffs are at 8.