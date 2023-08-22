Missouri Teams Fall In Monday MLB Games While Royals Player Bobby Whit Jr Adds His Name To History Books

Well, the Royals lose to the lowly Oakland A’s last night by a score of six to four, but still positives to take out of it.

Namely, the fact that Bobby Whit Jr. smacks another home run.

It’s number 25 for Bobby on the season.

So let’s put into perspective the year he’s having just his second in the big leagues.

His 426 foot shot last night gives him a 25 home run, 35 stolen base season.

And he’s now one of seven players in the history of the sport to do it.

At age 23 or younger, he joins Bobby Bonds, Cesar Sidenio, Hanley Ramirez, Ronald Acunha Jr., Mike Trout, and Alex Rodriguez, a pretty star studded class to be sure.

Unfortunately on the mound last night for the Royals, not a lot of success.

It was a bullpen game, and they end up giving up six runs on 10 hits against Oakland.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, 11 to one losers in Pittsburgh, Drew Rom makes his big league debut.

He was acquired in the Jack Flaherty trade just a few weeks back.

He gives up eight runs in three and two thirds innings of work.

Andrew Knizner, a home run, the lone bright spot for the birds.