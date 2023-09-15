Plane Crashes Onto Runway In Camdenton – Developing

Little is known at this time after a plane makes an emergency landing and crashes on the runway at the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport.

KRMS News is on the scene and we are working to gather more details about the crash.

What we have been made aware of is the plane may have lost power and was unable to make it back to the runway, instead landing on the taxi way and coming to a rest near the grass.

The landing gear also appears to have suffered damage on the front.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries at this time.

Again this remains a developing story and KRMS will release more information as it becomes available.