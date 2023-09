Mizzou Football.

They take on number 15 Kansas State.

One of the more highly anticipated Missouri Tiger games in the regular season.

In quite some time.

Really looks to be a pivotal game for head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Tigers about a four or five point home underdog in this one.

And then Sunday afternoon you can hear it 93.5 Rocks the Lake.

The Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars Chiefs.

Still looking for that first win of the season.