Mizzou Basketball Pulls Off Win Against Minnesota – Football Prepares For Florida Gators Saturday

What a comeback win for Mizzou basketball last night at Minnesota.

First true road game of the season down 20 in the second half.

But the Tigers ride some of the momentum of their true freshman, Anthony Robinson, Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce.

They combine for 14 points.

A lot of that coming during that second half. Comeback.

Also big free throws made by Tamar Bates.

And how about Nick Honor? The veteran leads the way with 16.

And it’s Sean East scoring just nine. But he picks up the game winning bucket and a free throw with nine seconds to play.

Tigers hold serve from there in a 70 to 68 win.

Minnesota probably not an NCAA tournament team, but a Tiger squad once again coupled together with some returnees, some transfers from freshman. Maybe they became a team last night.

Big W for the Tigers.

How about Mizzou football?

They’ll be looking for one on Saturday.

Number nine Tigers taking on the Florida Gators who have been in free fall mode as of late.

There’s a chance they miss out on bowl season altogether.

They’re stuck on five wins with their final game taking place against Florida State.

And the Seminoles are undefeated on the season.