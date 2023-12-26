fbpx

Tue. Dec 26th, 2023

 

Number Of Candidates Rising In Camdenton Municipal Election

Tuesday, December 26th, 2023

The Camdenton Municipal ballot for April continues to shape up with the additions of a couple more names.

Bonnie Black and incumbent Daniel Ousley have filed to run for the two-year term in Ward-1;

Incumbent Sandy Gentry is currently unopposed for the two-year term in Ward-2;

Steve Eden is unopposed for the two-year term in Ward-3.

And incumbent Bill Jeffries is unopposed for the three-year term in the special road district “R” race.

Candidate filing closes at the end of business on Tuesday and the elections will be held on Tuesday, April 2.

Reporter Mike Anthony