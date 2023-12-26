Number Of Candidates Rising In Camdenton Municipal Election

The Camdenton Municipal ballot for April continues to shape up with the additions of a couple more names.

Bonnie Black and incumbent Daniel Ousley have filed to run for the two-year term in Ward-1;

Incumbent Sandy Gentry is currently unopposed for the two-year term in Ward-2;

Steve Eden is unopposed for the two-year term in Ward-3.

And incumbent Bill Jeffries is unopposed for the three-year term in the special road district “R” race.

Candidate filing closes at the end of business on Tuesday and the elections will be held on Tuesday, April 2.