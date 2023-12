A wrong-way driver early Tuesday night causes a two-vehicle accident which sent one person to the emergency room in Benton County.

The highway patrol says it happened at U-S-65 and Route-52 when 87-year-old Lawrence Harms, of Lincoln, entered the highway going the wrong way before striking a freightliner head on.

It’s unknown if Harms was wearing a seat belt. He escaped with moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Hospital.

The driver of the freightliner was uninjured.