The highway patrol reports two arrests in the lake area Thursday night.

The first happened around 7:15 when a 20-year-old male subject from Eldon was pulled over for driving while suspended and not having insurance.

He was taken to the Miller County Jail.

The second happened around 9:45 when an 18-year-old girl, also from Eldon, was pulled over in the Osage Beach area for DWI-drugs and speeding.

She was process and released.