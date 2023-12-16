I44 “RC Shootout” Coming To Lebanon Towards The End Of December

The shootout will soon be descending on Lebanon…that is, the “I-44 Winter R-C Shootout.”

That’s according to Lebanon Tourism director Rebecca Rupard who says a good crowd is expected for the event because, yes, it IS a big deal.

“It’s the largest Room of Control events in Missouri. So we have dirt in our hall, so they will come and run their cars around our dirt track and it’s indoors, so that’s always nice in December. Three full days of that.”

The “I-44 Winter R-C Shootout” will take place in the Cowan Civic Center.

The event will take place at the end of the month on December 29th through the 31st.

Photo courtesy of “Show Me Dirt” and The Lebanon Tourism Board.