Winners Of Lake Ozark Christmas Parade Announced

A good crowd and nice weather set the stage for last weekend’s Lake of the Ozarks Christmas Parade along the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark.

And when the last entry crossed over the finish line, the Bagnell Dam Strip Association announced various winners from the participating groups and businesses.

Best Depiction of the Theme honors went to W-F-O Watersports and Marina while Cub Scout Pack-21 took first-place in the youth category, the Jeep Club in the civic category and Swift and Company Realty in the business category.

Also returning to the parade were the School of the Osage Marching Band, the Shriners Club and the Forget Me Not Horse Rescue and Sanctuary.