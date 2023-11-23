Highway Patrol Ready For Long Holiday Weekend

It shouldn’t come as any surprise but the Missouri State Highway Patrol is out in force looking to crack down on impaired driving, inattention and aggressive driving over the long Thanksgiving Holiday period.

Colonel Eric T. Olson says, over the same time period alone in 2022, nine people were killed and 482 others were injured in 1,355 traffic crashes across the state.

The highway patrol is participating again in Operation Care…not to mention other local law enforcement agencies which are also keeping a close eye on drivers in the lake area.

The official counting period begins at 6:00 Wednesday night and will come to a close at 11:59pm Sunday night.