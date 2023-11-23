Mizzou Football, Basketball & Baseball Dominate Sports News On Wednesday

The latest college football playoff rankings are out and Mizzou maintained their spot at number nine.

Heading into the regular season finale against Arkansas on Friday, a win gets the Tigers to 10 victories and all but a guarantee to be in the New Year’s 6.

That could be maybe the cotton bowl on Friday, December the 29th, maybe the peach bowl Saturday afternoon, December the 30th or possibly New Year’s Day itself in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers have to take care of business on Friday.

They learned that one of their stud defensive players Tyron Hopper named one of five finalists for the ButtKiss Award which goes to the nation’s best linebacker when it’s all said and done even with the time Hopper has missed due to injury a testament to the kind of player he’s been for this program.

Mizzou basketball back on the hardwood tonight.

They take on South Carolina State hoping to forget about that debacle against Jackson State on Sunday.

This is another lowly rated team tonight and then even another one Saturday with Loyola Maryland before the Tigers will play five straight out of conference against NCAA Tournament caliber competition including Kansas and Illinois.

Speaking of Mizzou, former Tiger Pitcher & Baltimore Oriole Kyle Gibson has been added to the staff of the St. Louis Cardinals.

A big honor for him.