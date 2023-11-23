Supercat 4 Kids Event Raises Over $100,000 For Charity

Several local causes are on the receiving end of the generosity of those involved in the “Super Cat Fest 4 Kids” event held this past Friday night at H-Toads.

KRMS’s Captain Bob May was on hand for the event and says that a total of $100,000 was handed out….“$35,000 of that went to the three elementary schools Hurricane Deck, Climax Springs, and Max Creek.”

May goes on to say that the generosity extended to several other worthy causes…“Sharing and caring, The family Partnership, Camden County Sheriff’s Department, Mid County Fire also the horse rescue out here in Linn Creek.”

The “Super Cat Fest 4 Kids” effort and the check presentation was held in memory of longtime H-Toads employee Nicole Torres.