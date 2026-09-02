SOTO’s Bailey Womble Named as Teacher of the Year Finalist

A teacher in the School of the Osage District is among only six others named as 2027 Teacher of the Year finalists.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says the seven were selected for their commitment to students, innovative classroom practices and dedicat6ed service to their school communities.

On the list from Osage is special education teacher Bailey Womble from Heritage Elementary.

The finalists will be interviewed in-person next Wednesday, the 9th, by a state selection committee comprised of former Teachers of the Year and representatives from educational organizations across the state.

Later this Fall, DESE will announce the teacher of the year who will go on to represent Missouri in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as the state’s national representative.