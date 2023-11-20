Two People Killed In Car Crash Outside Of Buffalo In Dallas County

Two people are dead and two others seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident along highway-65 five miles south of Buffalo in Dallas County.

The highway patrol says it happened late Sunday morning when the pickup driven by 52-year-old Melody Thomas, of Long Lane, traveled onto the shoulder.

Thomas then overcorrected sending the pickup skidding into the median before overturning and ejecting Thomas and her passengers…also from Long Lane.

Thomas and 48-year-old Kevin Van Nostrand were pronounced dead at the scene. 48-year-old Ken Van Nostrand and 28-year-old David Van Nostrand were seriously hurt and taken to Mercy in Springfield.

It’s unknown if any of the four were wearing seat belts at the time.