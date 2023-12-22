fbpx

Human Trafficking Conference Set For January 20th In Columbia

It’s a problem most people discount because it just can’t happen here in the lake area and mid-Missouri…the problems of human trafficking.

All next month is designated as, both, National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and Missouri Sex Trafficking Awareness Month.

It’s also the main reason behind an event taking place on the 20th in Columbia.

The conference will focus on the signs of trafficking, prevention, available support and other activities.

The conference is taking place at the REDI Hub on East Walnut in Columbia.

More information about the conference is available on the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition’s website.

Reporter Mike Anthony