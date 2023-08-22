Highway Patrol’s Final Report For The Weekend Shows Nine Arrests Overall

It’s a pretty busy weekend for the highway patrol at Lake of the Ozarks with at least nine people arrested over the weekend…all but one involving alcohol or drugs.

Five people were arrested for alleged drunk driving, two people for alleged drunken boating, one person for driving under the influence of drugs and one other for an outstanding warrant for failure to show up in court for a speeding ticket.

Eight of the arrests were reported in Camden County with the other arrest reported in Morgan County.