Legal Maneuverings Continue In Murder Case Involving Shootout At Shady Gators 2 Years Ago

Legal maneuverings more than two years after a fatal shooting continue in a first-degree murder case against a Jefferson City man in Camden County.

Chad Tariq Brewer, who could face the death penalty, is also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection to the 2021 Memorial Day weekend shooting of Vonza Watson at Shady Gators.

Brewer had previously signed a waiver for a speedy trial with the case first scheduled to go before a jury in July of this year before the case was reset for May of next year.

Since then, that trial date was cancelled and reset, instead, for January of next year after a speedy trial request was filed a couple weeks ago.

The prosecution has also filed a motion seeking that Brewer, who is requesting to represent himself, undergo a mental exam.

A hearing on the mental exam is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Brewer remains in the Camden County Jail…he’s being held without bond.