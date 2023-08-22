Corrected: One Dead Following Two Vehicle Crash In Morgan County

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon on eastbound U-S-50 at Morgan County Drive.

The highway patrol says 71-year-old Kurt Nulf, of Otterville, was slowing or stopping apparently to turn when his vehicle was struck from behind by 33-year-old Dalton Bailey of Olean.

Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway before the vehicle driven by Bailey hit a tree while a third vehicle involved was damaged by the debris.

The report initially indicated that a 0-year-old had died as a result of injuries suffered in the accident.

The highway patrol now says it was actually Nulf, from Otterville, who was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.