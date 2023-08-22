Tue. Aug 22nd, 2023

 

Corrected: One Dead Following Two Vehicle Crash In Morgan County

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, August 21st, 2023

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon on eastbound U-S-50 at Morgan County Drive.

The highway patrol says 71-year-old Kurt Nulf, of Otterville, was slowing or stopping apparently to turn when his vehicle was struck from behind by 33-year-old Dalton Bailey of Olean.

Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway before the vehicle driven by Bailey hit a tree while a third vehicle involved was damaged by the debris.

The report initially indicated that a 0-year-old had died as a result of injuries suffered in the accident.

The highway patrol now says it was actually Nulf, from Otterville, who was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Monday, August 21st, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony