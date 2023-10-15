Osage Nation Casino Group Plans Movie Event For October 20th In Lake Ozark

No casino yet for the Osage Nation in Lake Ozark, but that’s not stopping the Nation from remaining involved in the community.

Officials with the Casino & Hotel Projects say they’re planning to offer a free movie event at the Marcus Eagles Landing Cinema, premiering the movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” which spotlights the history of the Osage Indians.

The movie will show at 7PM on Friday October 20th and tickets will be on a first come – first service basis, starting at 4PM.

The movie is based on the non-fiction book of the same name & explores what happened to the Osage Nation after the discovery of oil.

It features major stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro, Lily Gladstone and John Lithgow.