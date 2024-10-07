Homecoming Weeks Begin for Osage and Camdenton

PARADE-1PARADE-2

Mother Nature delivered a beautiful day as homecoming weeks began on Monday for the School of the Osage and Camdenton school districts.

For the Indians, the festivities started with the annual parade down the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark.

The Indians put their 5-1 record on the line Friday night against Boonville…that game can be heard starting with the pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7:00 on 104.9 Classic Country.

The Lakers, on the other hand, will have their homecoming parade at 1:15 Friday afternoon followed by a 2:20 pep rally and then their game against Hickman. Both teams are 3-3 and you can hear that action starting with pregame at 6:00 and kickoff at 7:00 on 93-5 Rocks the Lake.