One Injured When Boat Explodes Shortly After Refueling at Lake of the Ozarks

One person is injured Friday afternoon when a boat exploded at Lake of the Ozarks.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel including the district’s fire boat were called to the area of 5-65 Marina off Twin Rivers Point when the boat blew up shortly after refueling.

There was one injury described as non-life threatening and the fire boat was able to keep the burning vessel away from any docks or other boats. The boat that caught fire was a total loss and sank.

No others details were available at the time of this story being published.

(Pic and video link courtesy of Gladys Case)