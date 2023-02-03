Housing Market Continues To Be Strong At The LOTO

The housing market may continue in a downward trend across the country but, here in the lake area, the market is strong and healthy.

That’s according to Annamarie Hopkins, of Columbia Real Estate, who says compared to the past couple of years there’s still no shortage of potential buyers looking to snatch up some property…“We do have more rate conscious buyers right now. And so that’s, you know, we do see that not as impulsive as before that we experienced the last couple of years. But they’re still buying. I mean, we are still busy.”

Hopkins also says, with the current average national interest rate hovering in the low 6’s, there are ways to get around that and to save a few dollars starting with refinancing and having a little patience…“And what I always say to buyers is, you’re not marrying this rate. You’re just dating it.”