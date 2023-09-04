fbpx

Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

 

HP Trooper James Lowary Promoted

All News RSS Feed Community Events - News Monday, September 4th, 2023

A familiar face, at least to some, is on his way up the ranks within the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troop-F Commanding Officer Captain Jason Crites has announced that Sergeant James Lowary has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Lowary started with the highway patrol as a member of the 82nd recruit class back in January of 2004. His assignments since have included a 5-year stint patrolling the roadways in Camden and Miller counties.

Now Lieutenant James Lowary grew up in Quincy, Illinois, before graduating in 1999 from Missouri Southern State University.

All News RSS Feed Community Events - News Monday, September 4th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony