HP Trooper James Lowary Promoted

A familiar face, at least to some, is on his way up the ranks within the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troop-F Commanding Officer Captain Jason Crites has announced that Sergeant James Lowary has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

Lowary started with the highway patrol as a member of the 82nd recruit class back in January of 2004. His assignments since have included a 5-year stint patrolling the roadways in Camden and Miller counties.

Now Lieutenant James Lowary grew up in Quincy, Illinois, before graduating in 1999 from Missouri Southern State University.