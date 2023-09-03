Lake Area Fire Districts Participate in the MDA’s “Annual Fill-the-Boot Drive”

Lake area fire departments had their boots on the ground over the holiday weekend but they weren’t fighting fires or responding to emergency calls.

Instead, it was that time of the year when personnel hit the street corners to try filling up their boots…with cash…for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Annual “Fill the Boot Drive.”

Among the lake area districts taking part in the effort were the Tri-County and Iberia districts.

Iberia Captain Will Humphrey says it’s believed to have been a record day with his personnel collecting $2,617.78 for the cause. Iberia firefighters and other support for the district commandeered the intersection of highways 17 and 42 for the cause.