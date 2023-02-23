Mainstreet Music Hall To Spring Back To Life Soon

A longtime music hall will soon be striking up a chord again on a regular basis with the announcement that the venue will be re-opening sometime this summer.

“We are extremely excited to be reopening the Main Street Music hall in Osage Beach and bringing live, professional entertainment to the lake again.”

Rob Crouse, from Capital City Productions in Jefferson City, tells KRMS News that the opportunity being offered by the Blair Family is a natural fit for all involved.

“They had been approached by several groups that just wanted to come in and do a show or two. And they were looking for a group that would take over the operation and provide the same loving care that they have done for decades.”

Terms of the deal puts the Main Street Music Hall under the operations of Capital City Productions for a term of two years with the option to purchase at the end of the five years.

Crouse says putting regular entertainment back in the music hall has been a longtime coming which should provide the lake area with another influx of visitors.